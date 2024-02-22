Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSTK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 403,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,555. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

