Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Raises Stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,761 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Jones bought 8,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $88,553.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $387,937.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Jones bought 8,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $88,553.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $387,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,562 shares of company stock valued at $252,346 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

