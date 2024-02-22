Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 80,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 251,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

SLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $690.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

