Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading Up 15.6%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 150,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 40,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

