Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading Down 4%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 44,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 146,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver Mine project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

