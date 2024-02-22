Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.79. 15,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 24,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Singapore Airlines Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.
About Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.
Featured Stories
