SingularityNET Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $700.75 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 109.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $700.75 million and $400.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015141 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,237.87 or 1.00016285 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00179540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,409,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,424,585.7732158 with 1,256,582,101.392467 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.71032738 USD and is up 32.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $407,073,849.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.