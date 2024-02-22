Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sirios Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

