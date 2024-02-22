SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SJW Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SJW traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SJW Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

