SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 174444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.28 million, a PE ratio of -507.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.