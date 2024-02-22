Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 323,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 112,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.
About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
