SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.95

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 525959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SKYW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.