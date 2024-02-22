Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Stock analysts at Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.76) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.39) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,420 ($17.88).

Softcat Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Softcat

Shares of Softcat stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,482 ($18.66). 129,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,415. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,553 ($19.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.23), for a total value of £305,144.97 ($384,216.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $43,686. Company insiders own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

