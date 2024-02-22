SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,453. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $339.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

