Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Sells $39,931.20 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Christopher L. Coccio sold 7,080 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $39,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SOTK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the first quarter worth about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

