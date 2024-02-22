Southport Management L.L.C. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Southport Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Navigator accounts for 7.2% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Southport Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Navigator worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 58,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,247. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

