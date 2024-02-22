Southport Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.6% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.91. 2,738,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,873. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

