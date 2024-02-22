Southport Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 17,500 Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Immuneering comprises 0.7% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Southport Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Immuneering as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Immuneering by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Immuneering by 1,026.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,723. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.78. Immuneering Co. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

