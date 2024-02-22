Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SWN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 15,834,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,343,967. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 471,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,767,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.