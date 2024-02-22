SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.43

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 280798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.