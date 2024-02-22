SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.58. 4,379,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

