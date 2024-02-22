SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,677,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,559,750 shares.The stock last traded at $29.72 and had previously closed at $29.74.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

