SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.92

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.92 and last traded at $80.88, with a volume of 52039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

