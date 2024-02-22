Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Up 1.3%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45. 5,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 18,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

