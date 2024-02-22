SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 860,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,257,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

Specifically, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 892,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 245.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.