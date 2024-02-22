Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.950 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.1 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 1,864,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to an inline rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,744 shares of company stock worth $5,449,632. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

