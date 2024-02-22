Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.21-7.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.28 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to an inline rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SFM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.