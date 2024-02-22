Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SFM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to an inline rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

