SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $111.38. 301,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $112.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

