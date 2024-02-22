SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $111.43. 300,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

