Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,669. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
