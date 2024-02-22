Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,669. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

About Stepan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stepan by 226.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

