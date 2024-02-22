StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO Sells $16,743.30 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Keathley sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $16,743.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Anthony Keathley sold 699 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $24,430.05.

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 356,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,847. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after acquiring an additional 367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 351,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

