Stifel Nicolaus Increases Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $18.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

WEAV stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 863,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $738.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

