Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 22nd (ACGL, ALK, CYH, FLS, GTE, KBR, KMI, MTDR, NPK, NYMT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 22nd:
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
