Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 22nd (ACGL, ALK, CYH, FLS, GTE, KBR, KMI, MTDR, NPK, NYMT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 22nd:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

