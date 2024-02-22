StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $125.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
