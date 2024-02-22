StockNews.com Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Buy

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,826. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $644.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,972 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

