StockNews.com Lowers First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Sell

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.76.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $77,744.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 522.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $436,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.