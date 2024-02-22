StockNews.com Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

PDM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 923,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,236,000 after buying an additional 1,055,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,616,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,824,000 after buying an additional 148,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 209,963 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

