StockNews.com Upgrades Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to “Buy”

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gentherm

Gentherm Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of THRM stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.37. 539,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,103. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $67.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.