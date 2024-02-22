Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $164.42 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Stratis has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $164.42 million and $11.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.66 or 0.05815578 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00071665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,931,132 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.