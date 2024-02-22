Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 202.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.20 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015148 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001377 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,306.36 or 0.99886590 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00180463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00012023 USD and is down -66.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

