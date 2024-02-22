Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.79

Shares of Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 15975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Sumitomo Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.