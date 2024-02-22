SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading 4.2% Higher

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.70. 178,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 379,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.82 million and a PE ratio of -36.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

