Symrise (ETR:SY1) Shares Up 0.4%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €98.50 ($105.91) and last traded at €98.32 ($105.72). Approximately 109,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €97.96 ($105.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

