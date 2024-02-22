Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Cut by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

