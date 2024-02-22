Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 2,645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4 %

T stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 59,709,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,380,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

