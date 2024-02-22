Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 300 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

