Tacita Capital Inc Buys 770 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,739,000 after purchasing an additional 396,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,427 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,948,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,321,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 318,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,716. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3742 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

