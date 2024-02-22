Tacita Capital Inc Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.73. 3,011,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,595. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

