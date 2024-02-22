Tacita Capital Inc Has $417,000 Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Open Text by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,928,000 after purchasing an additional 147,643 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 15.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 763,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 212.77%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

